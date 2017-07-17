Total brings ethane to Antwerp cracker

The French oil company Total has upgraded one of two steam crackers at its site in Antwerp, Belgium, to use ethane as a raw material. Ethane, butane, and naphtha are all now potential feedstocks for the plant, the company says. The upgrade is part of a $60 million project that includes adapting the site’s terminal to import up to 200,000 metric tons of ethane per year by ship from Norway.
