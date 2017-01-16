Akron Award to Paul Hergenrother

Paul J. Hergenrother, Kenneth L. Rinehart Jr. Endowed Chair in Natural Products Chemistry at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, is the recipient of the 2016 Akron Section Award, given by the ACS Akron Section to promising young industrial or academic scientists. The award consists of $1,000 and a plaque.
Hergenrother’s research focuses on the synthesis of complex and diverse compounds from natural products and the identification of anticancer targets and targets for drug-resistant bacteria. He is cofounder and chief scientific officer of Vanquish Oncology.
