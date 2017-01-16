Advertisement

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

January 16, 2017 Cover

Volume 95, Issue 3

Here’s how Congress and Trump could affect the chemistry enterprise

Cover image:

Credit:

Volume 95 | Issue 3
Regulation

For U.S. science policy, big shift ahead

Here’s how Congress and Trump could affect the chemistry enterprise

Nanotechnology could bring us a whole new “power suit”

Scientists use nanomaterials to fashion wearable devices that harvest energy from motion

Trenzando un nudo molecular

Los químicos elevan la complejidad de estas estructuras entrelazadas al tejer tres hilos juntos en lugar de sólo dos

  • Career Tips

    Trading sleep for results

    Chemjobber on fighting the temptation to work long hours in the lab

  • Biochemistry

    Periodic graphics: How do evergreen trees stay green?

    Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning queries the chemical tactics conifers use to make it through the winter

  • Business

    Spotlight grows on antibiotic pollution

    Link between plant emissions and superbugs is getting attention, though some industry pushback continues

Science Concentrates

Synthesis

Nanoparticles suffocate tumors

Magnesium silicide particles can react with oxygen in acidic tumor environments

Business & Policy Concentrates

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

EDITORIAL

