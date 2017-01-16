Allergan targets nerves and the gut

Allergan has purchased an option to acquire Lysosomal Therapeutics (LTI), a biotech firm focused on neurodegeneration. Allergan would strike the deal following completion of a Phase 1b trial of LTI’s lead compound, LTI-291, a small-molecule targeting lysosomal storage diseases, including Parkinson’s. Allergan separately signed an agreement granting it worldwide rights to Assembly Biosciences’ microbiome gastrointestinal program, including preclinical compounds targeting ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. Allergan will pay Assembly $50 million upfront.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter