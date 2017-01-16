Advertisement

January 16, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 3
Air Liquide’s Seppic subsidiary has acquired the Serdex botanical active ingredients division of Bayer. Air Liquide says Serdex, which had sales last year of about $8 million, complements BiotechMarine, a botanicals business it acquired in 2013.

Dow Chemical has sold its Safechem business to the private equity firm CBPE Capital for an undisclosed sum. Safechem says it serves more than 7,500 dry cleaning and other customers worldwide with chlorinated solvent management services.

Braskem will sell quantiQ, Brazil’s largest chemical distributor, to the rival distributor GTM for about $170 million. QuantiQ is owned by the private equity firm Advent International.

Baerlocher is adding a third reactor for calcium, zinc, sodium and other metal stearates at its plant in Cincinnati. Metal stearates are added to plastics as acid scavengers, stabilizers, lubricants, water repellants, and release agents.

Toray Industries has formed a joint venture with Mitsui Sugar to use water treatment membranes in a new cellulosic sugar production system. The venture will construct a demonstration plant in Thailand that will process 15 metric tons of bagasse per day to produce sugar, polyphenols, and oligosaccharides.

Silence Therapeutics, an RNA-based drug firm in England, has spent $9.6 million for an 8.4% stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals. Like Silence, California-based Arrowhead develops gene-silencing drugs for hard-to-treat diseases using a range of RNA chemistries and delivery methods.

3M will sell its nickel-manganese-cobalt battery cathode intellectual property to Umicore, a materials ­technology firm, and will focus on silicon anodes. The firms say the cathode and anode technologies may together substantially increase battery life.

Sarepta Therapeutics has licensed a Galgt2 gene therapy program developed by Paul Martin, a researcher at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, for use in developing a Duchenne muscular dystrophy treatment. ­Sarepta’s DMD drug ­eteplirsen won FDA approval last year.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

