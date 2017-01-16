COMP presents division awards

The ACS Division of Computers in Chemistry (COMP) presented the following awards at the fall 2016 ACS national meeting in Philadelphia.
The OpenEye Outstanding Junior Faculty Award in Computational Chemistry assists new faculty members in gaining visibility within the COMP community. The winners are Michele Pavanello, Rutgers University; Sapna Sarupria, Clemson University; Paul Zimmerman, University of Michigan; and Yosuke Kanai, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. Each winner received a $1,000 prize.
The Chemical Computing Group Excellence Award for Graduate Students recognizes outstanding research performance by a graduate student in computational chemistry. The recipients are Xubin Li, Florida State University; Wenjuan Jiang, Syracuse University; Saeed Izadi, Virginia Tech; Hector H. Corzo, Auburn University; and Arkajyoti Sengupta, Indiana University. The winners received $1,150 and a copy of CCG’s MOE (Molecular Operating Environment) software with a one-year license.
The Wiley Computers in Chemistry Outstanding Postdoc Award went to Emilie Guidez, Iowa State University; and Justin Lemkul, University of Maryland. The winners received $1,000 each and presented their work at the COMP symposium in Philadelphia.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter