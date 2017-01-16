Call for nominations for Norris Award

Nominations are being accepted for the 2017 James Flack Norris Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Teaching of Chemistry. The award is given annually by the ACS Northeastern Section and consists of a certificate and $3,000 honorarium.
Nominations should focus on the candidate’s contributions to and effectiveness in teaching chemistry. The package must include a primary nomination letter, supporting letters, and the candidate’s curriculum vitae.
Send nomination packets electronically in PDF format to Anna Singer at secretary@nesacs.org. For more information, visit www.nesacs.org/awards_norris.html. Nominations are due by April 15.
