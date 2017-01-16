Call for papers: MARM 2017

Abstract submissions are being accepted for the 2017 Middle Atlantic Regional Meeting (MARM), which will be held June 4–6 at the Hershey Lodge, in Hershey, Pa.
Coorganized by the Lehigh Valley and Susquehanna Valley local sections, the symposium celebrates the theme of “Elements of Transition,” featuring the rapidly evolving knowledge and applications of the chemical sciences.
In addition to more than 50 technical symposia, the symposium will feature poster sessions, special programming on chocolate chemistry and Joseph Priestley, awards, an exposition, and more.
The final program summary will be published in C&EN in the spring; the online program will be available on May 1. Abstracts are due on March 13. Please visit ACS’s Meeting Abstracts Programming System (MAPS) at maps.acs.org to submit an abstract. For more information, visit marm2017.sites.acs.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter