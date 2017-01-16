Call for papers: NORM 2017

Abstract submissions are being accepted for the 2017 Northwest Regional Meeting (NORM), which will be held June 25–28 at Oregon State University, in Corvallis, Ore.
A breadth of symposia will be featured across 11 technical tracks, including undergraduate and precollege programs and a general poster session. An Innovation Fair, held in conjunction with the exposition, will provide early-stage companies and proto-ventures an opportunity to showcase their chemistry-based innovations.
The final program summary will be published in C&EN this spring; the online program will be available on May 22.
Abstracts are due on April 3. To submit an abstract, visit the meeting website or ACS’s Meeting Abstracts Programming System at maps.acs.org. For more information, visit norm2017.org.
