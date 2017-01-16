Celgene, Sanofi eye autoimmune disease

At the start of the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco last week (see page 9), Celgene and Sanofi both announced partnerships in autoimmune disease. Celgene is paying privately-held Anokion $45 million up front for access to its antigen engineering technology in a deal that includes an option to purchase the biotech firm. Sanofi, meanwhile, will pay an undisclosed sum for rights to ImmuNext’s INX-021, a CD40L antibody in preclinical development with potential to treat a swath of autoimmune diseases. Milestone payments could reach $500 million.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter