Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Chromium complex has a long luminescent glow

New chelating ligand stabilizes zerovalent chromium, dramatically lengthening the excited-state lifetime for first-row transition metals

by Stephen K. Ritter
January 16, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 3
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Ruthenium bipyridine and related precious-metal complexes are popular because they exhibit long-lived, redox-active excited states that are useful for making solar cells and light-emitting devices and as sensitizers for photocatalytic organic reactions. Researchers would like to replace the precious metals with more abundant first-row transition metals, such as iron, but they have been waylaid so far because the excited-state luminescence lifetimes are too short. A key to modulating the properties of the complexes to extend the lifetime is designing ligands that better stabilize the metal ions. To that end, Laura A. Büldt, Oliver S. Wenger, and their coworkers at the University of Basel have designed a bulky chelating diisocyanide terphenyl ligand that dramatically improves chromium(0)’s excited-state lifetime, surpassing that of the best iron(II) complexes by two orders of magnitude (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2017, DOI: 10.1021/jacs.6b11803). The researchers say the electronic effects of their ligand and the cage structure it forms around the chromium(0) ion provides a room-temperature excited-state lifetime of 2.2 nanoseconds, which exceeds the 37 picoseconds of the previous iron(II) record holder. In addition, they found that the chromium complex is a stronger photoreductant than ruthenium tris(bipyridine). Wenger’s group has tested the chromium complex and an analogous molybdenum complex in photoredox catalysis and is exploring grafting the chromium complex onto semiconductor surfaces to make dye-sensitized solar cells.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE