Daiichi shuts Indian R&D center

Daiichi Sankyo will close its research unit in Gurgaon, near New Delhi, India. The move will affect 170 people, most of whom are researchers focused on infectious disease and inflammation. Last February, Daiichi closed its R&D center in Gerrards Cross, England, a move that impacted 80 people. The Indian research unit is a legacy from Daiichi’s 2008 acquisition of Ranbaxy Laboratories. When Daiichi Sankyo sold Ranbaxy to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries in 2015, it retained the operation as a separate subsidiary.
