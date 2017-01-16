Deadline approaching for green chemistry summer school

Applications are now being accepted for the 2017 American Chemical Society Summer School on Green Chemistry & Sustainable Energy. The program will be held June 20–27 at the Colorado School of Mines, in Golden.
The program is open to graduate students and postdoctoral scholars studying in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. Participant costs are covered by the ACS Petroleum Research Fund.
Apply by Jan. 17 at www.acs.org/gcsummerschool.
