DuPont cultivates cheese makers

DuPont plans to invest $60 million in three European plants to expand fermentation of cultures for yogurt and cheese. The firm says capacity additions in Sassenage and Epernon, France, and Niebüll, Germany, will meet demand for an expected increase in dairy consumption over the next five years. In the U.S., DuPont says it plans to expand a cheese laboratory in Kansas City, Mo. Just two months ago, the company said it will spend $100 million to bulk up probiotics production in the U.S.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter