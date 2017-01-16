George Christou wins Southern Chemist Award

George Christou, Distinguished Professor and Drago Chair of Chemistry at the University of Florida, has won the Southern Chemist Award, presented by the ACS Memphis Section. The award is given annually to honor outstanding researchers who have brought recognition to the South by their activities and accomplishments.
Christou’s research is in transition-metal chemistry, primarily the synthesis and study of 3-D metal-oxo coordination clusters and their applications to diverse fields. More recently, he has worked in other areas, such as supramolecular chemistry applied to magnetic molecules and molecular routes to atomically precise metal oxide nanoclusters for various applications.
