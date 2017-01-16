Ghasemi to receive Palladium award

Seifi Ghasemi, CEO of Air Products & Chemicals and chairman of Versum Materials, will receive the Palladium Medal from the Société de Chimie Industrielle. He will get the award, which recognizes contributions to the chemical industry, at a dinner in his honor at the Roosevelt Hotel in New York City on June 1. Ghasemi was previously CEO of Rockwood Holdings and president of BOC Gases Americas.
