Illumina cuts stake in Grail, strikes deals

Illumina intends to reduce its ownership stake in the blood-based cancer detection firm Grail to below 20%. Illumina, a gene sequencing equipment maker, made the decision in light of a potential $1 billion investment in Grail by private investors. Illumina, which created Grail in early 2016 with other investors, says Grail will become one of its largest customers. Separately, Illumina has debuted its NovaSeq gene sequencing technology, which it expects to enable $100 whole genome sequencing. With Bio-Rad, it has launched a new system for single-cell analysis. Illumina also has new informatics deals with IBM Watson Health and Philips.
