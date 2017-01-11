Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

J&J sets up NYC biotech incubator with partners

Pharma company establishes seventh JLABS location to house start-ups

by Ann M. Thayer
January 11, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 3
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: New York Genome Center
Logo for New York Genome Center.
Credit: New York Genome Center

Johnson & Johnson is joining with the New York Genome Center to open a biotech incubator at the center’s site in New York City. Established in 2013, the nonprofit has 18 research institutions as its members. The state will contribute $17 million toward the JLABS@NYC facility, which will open in 2018.

Able to house up to 30 start-ups, the 2,800-m2 incubator is the seventh JLABS set up by J&J in five years. Biotech, pharma, medical devices, and consumer health firms can apply to become residents. A rent-free year at JLABS@NYC is the prize in a new J&J challenge seeking “cross-sector solutions to prevent, intercept, or cure diseases.”

JLABS facilities have incubated more than 200 start-ups and are now home to more than 140, J&J says. The labs provide access to scientific, industry, and investment experts, along with third-party services. Although J&J’s incubator model is “no strings attached,” 33 collaborations have arisen between the company and JLABS residents.

JLABS@NYC is part of a push by New York State to build bioscience capabilities. New York ranks in the top 20% among U.S. states in bioscience employment and R&D spending, according to a 2016 report from TEConomy Partners and the trade group Biotechnology Innovation Organization. And bioscience venture funding has risen rapidly to total $458 million in 2015. But New York City lacks affordable lab space for new companies.

Just recently, Alexandria LaunchLabs began making seed funds and lab space available for start-ups at the Alexandria Center for Life Science on Manhattan’s East Side. And in late 2016, the city itself said it plans to build a $100 million applied life sciences campus nearby.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

New York City boosts support for life sciences to $1 billion
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Deerfield signs academic pact with Duke
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Deerfield to sink $635 million into New York City biotech incubator

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE