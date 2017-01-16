Mitsubishi Rayon buys SGL carbon fiber

Germany’s SGL Carbon is selling its carbon fiber plant in Evanston, Wyo., to Mitsubishi Rayon. The Japanese firm says the plant, with a capacity of 1,000 metric tons annually, will help it meet burgeoning demand for the fiber to make wind turbines and auto body components. SGL says the sale, to be completed by the end of April, allows it to concentrate production at larger and more efficient units in Moses Lake, Wash., and Muir of Ord, Scotland.
