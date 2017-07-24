GSK reorganizes U.K. manufacturing

GlaxoSmithKline says it will spend more than $160 million to boost the manufacture of respiratory and HIV medicines at its sites in Ware and Barnard Castle, England, and Montrose, Scotland. Separately, the firm says it may sell off its cephalosporin antibiotics business, including manufacturing assets in Barnard Castle and Ulverston, England, and Verona, Italy. GSK will continue to make other antibiotics such as Augmentin and conduct research on new antibiotics. In another move, the firm plans to sell off its Horlicks drink brand in the U.K. and close its Horlicks production site in Slough, England. GSK is also exploring the sale of other food brands.
