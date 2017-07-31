Advertisement

254th ACS National Meeting

Washington, D.C., August 20–24

by Alexandra Taylor
July 31, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 31
Jefferson Memorial
A photo of the Jefferson Memorial at night with fireworks.
Credit: Shutterstock

“Chemistry’s Impact on the Global Economy” will be the theme in Washington, D.C., this August. Many notable symposia are scheduled, including “Building a Safety Culture across the Chemical Enterprise” and “Working in the Public Sector: Running for Elected Office.” ACS President Allison A. Campbell will lead an invitation-only ACS Chemistry on the Hill Advocacy Workshop on Sunday morning, Aug. 20, to help younger chemists learn to engage with Congress.

Campbell will host 29 technical divisions and five committees in original ­programming, including 1,035 half-day oral sessions, 146 poster sessions, and Sci-Mix. More than 9,370 papers and 2,720 posters will be presented at the meeting.

In concert with the meeting theme, Campbell will sponsor several presidential events. “Science Communications: The Art of Developing a Clear Message” on Sunday, Aug. 20, will help members learn to clearly communicate research. On Tuesday, Aug. 22, “Understanding the Chemistry of Our Planet” will highlight the importance of chemistry to life on Earth. Details on these and other presidential events can be found at www.acs.org/wdc17.

Many education-focused programs for high school teachers, undergraduate and graduate students, postdocs, and chemical professionals will be offered. A range of professional development courses will be available; ACS Professional Education Short Courses have a separate registration and fee. For job seekers and employers, the career fair will provide opportunities for on-site interviews, one-on-one career assistance, and career-related workshops.

The exposition will feature more than 250 companies showcasing services, instruments, books, and lab equipment.

Meeting info on the Web: www.acs.org/wdc17

To download a pdf of the final program for the summer 2017 ACS National Meeting in Washington, D.C., August 20–24, visit http://cen.acs.org/content/dam/cen/static/pdfs/09531-meetings.pdf.

