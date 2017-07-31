Protein folding: Much more intricate than we thought

July 31, 2017 Cover
Volume 95, Issue 31
Scientists are still uncovering all the players that help keep proteins folded inside cells—and all the ways the process can go wrong
Cover image:
Credit:
Scientists are still uncovering all the players that help keep proteins folded inside cells—and all the ways the process can go wrong
C&EN’s curated list of things to do, people to see, and science to learn
Consumers want clean labels, but ensuring food safety and shelf life without synthetics is a challenge
Washington, D.C., August 20–24
More than 20 prize-winning scientists gathered last month in Lindau to share their views on research and life
After a dozen years, researchers have struck upon a molecule that can disrupt an elusive HIV target
Oligoproline strands self-assemble to form three-way woven structure