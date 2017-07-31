Advertisement

July 31, 2017 Cover

Volume 95, Issue 31

Scientists are still uncovering all the players that help keep proteins folded inside cells—and all the ways the process can go wrong

Full Article
Volume 95 | Issue 31
All Issues

Proteomics

Protein folding: Much more intricate than we thought

Scientists are still uncovering all the players that help keep proteins folded inside cells—and all the ways the process can go wrong

Your guide to the ACS national meeting in D.C.

C&EN’s curated list of things to do, people to see, and science to learn

The long road to all-natural preservatives

Consumers want clean labels, but ensuring food safety and shelf life without synthetics is a challenge

  • ACS News

    254th ACS National Meeting

    Washington, D.C., August 20–24

  • People

    What Nobel laureates are talking about

    More than 20 prize-winning scientists gathered last month in Lindau to share their views on research and life

  • Materials

    Conquering HIV’s capsid

    After a dozen years, researchers have struck upon a molecule that can disrupt an elusive HIV target

Science Concentrates

Materials

Chemists weave most complex pattern yet made from organic threads

Oligoproline strands self-assemble to form three-way woven structure

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Eclectic eggs and suggestive circles

 

