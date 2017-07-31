AstraZeneca, Merck form oncology pact

AstraZeneca and Merck & Co. will work together to broaden the application of AstraZeneca’s Lynparza, a small-molecule PARP inhibitor approved in 2014 to treat BRCA-mutated ovarian cancer. The two firms will develop Lynparza for other cancers both on its own and in combination with other drugs, including AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi and Merck’s Keytruda, immuno-oncology antibodies known as checkpoint inhibitors. Merck will pay AstraZeneca $1.6 billion up front and up to $6.9 billion more in milestone payments.
