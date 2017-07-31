Avantor opens life sciences center

Avantor has opened a 2,500-m2 center in Bridgewater, N.J., intended to provide contract research services to pharmaceutical companies. The R&D center includes clean-room facilities, mass spectrometers, bioreactors, particle size analyzers, and more, Avantor says. The center will facilitate recombinant protein engineering, protein expression and purification, and trace materials characterization, the firm adds.
