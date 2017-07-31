Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

July 31, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 31
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Arzeda has raised $12 million in a series A round of funding led by OS Fund. The Seattle-based firm uses computational and ­synthetic biology to create enzymes and chemicals in “cell factories.” Arzeda says it will use the money to scale up its high-throughput computing and lab screening capacity.

Clariant has joined Kopernikus, a renewable energy initiative of the German government. Clariant catalysts will be used in a storage technology in which hydrogen is chemically bound through catalytic hydrogenation and then released via catalytic dehydrogenation.

GreenMantra Technologies has raised $3 million from Closed Loop Fund, a social impact investment fund, to help it expand a one-year-old plant in Ontario that converts postconsumer and postindustrial plastics into high-value waxes. The firm expects the project to be complete next year.

Asahi Kasei will boost its capacity in Singapore for solution-polymerized styrene butadiene rubber by 30% to 130,000 metric tons per year. The company also produces the material, prized in the production of fuel-efficient tires, in Japan.

Astellas is winding down its Agensys research operations in Santa Monica, Calif., as it reduces its focus on antibody-drug conjugate research. The Japanese drug firm acquired Agensys in 2007 for $387 million.

Sanofi has licensed certain of Ablynx’s Nanobodies—therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments—for the treatment of immune-mediated inflammatory disease. Ablynx will get about $27 million up front plus $9 million in research funding.

STA Pharmaceutical, a manufacturing division of WuXi AppTec, has signed a five-year agreement to supply Tesaro with starting and intermediate materials for its ovarian cancer drug Zejula. FDA approved Zejula in March.

CARB-X, a U.S.-U.K. partnership for new antibiotics, is distributing up to $17.6 million in a second round of R&D funding. The money will go to Achaogen, Antabio, Bugworks Research, Debiopharm, EligoChem, Iterum Therapeutics, and VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Novartis puts another $180 million into peptide-drug conjugate deal
New protein degrader collaboration announced
Codexis Sets Up Two Pharma Deals

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE