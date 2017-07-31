Advertisement

Business

Eurofins acquires a third contract research firm

Advinus adds India lab to new assets in Canada and Europe

by Rick Mullin
July 31, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 31
A photo of Alphora’s cytotoxics kilogram lab in Mississauga, Ontario, now part of Eurofins
Credit: Alphora
Eurofins’ acquisition of Alphora added this cytotoxics kilogram lab in Mississauga, Ontario.

The testing services giant Eurofins Scientific has agreed to acquire Advinus, an India-based contract research firm owned by the conglomerate Tata Industries. The deal will mark Eurofins’s third acquisition of a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) in two months.

“We are confident that with access to Eurofins’s global network and technical competencies, Advinus will be able to rapidly expand its analytical portfolio and services,” says KRS Jamwal, executive director of Tata and chairperson of Advinus. The Indian firm has more than 10 years of experience supplying research services to the pharmaceutical, agricultural chemical, and cosmetics industries.

And Eurofins will add an Indian element to a recent push into the pharmaceutical research services business.

In June, the company announced the purchase of Alphora, an Ontario-based firm that manufactures niche small-molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), including cytotoxic and highly potent compounds. Eurofins framed that deal as its entry into the drug contract research, development, and manufacturing market, in which it sees increasing demand for research services and limited API manufacturing capacity in North America.

Earlier this month, Eurofins announced the acquisition of Amatsigroup, a CDMO with headquarters in Fontenilles, France, and facilities in France, Belgium, and the U.S. Amatsigroup provides research, analysis, formulation development, and manufacturing services for human and veterinary drugs.

Commenting on the Amatsigroup deal, Eurofins CEO Gilles Martin said the company will gain entry to the fast-growing European research services market. “Together with Alphora, recently acquired in Canada, Eurofins is now ready to service customers on two continents in the CDMO space,” he said. Of the latest deal, Martin says Eurofins will expand its new CDMO business even further, while also making its testing services available to Advinus’s research customers.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

