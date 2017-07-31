Europe investigates ethylene market

The European Commission says it carried out unannounced inspections on May 16 of European companies that purchase ethylene. The specialty chemical maker Clariant, for example, confirmed that it is under investigation. The EC says it is concerned that the companies might have violated antitrust rules that prohibit cartels and restrictive business practices. Ethylene is a large-volume commodity used to produce polyethylene and many other petrochemicals.
