Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Forget wristbands. Try wearable health monitors instead

3-D printed device uses an infrared sensor to make measurements from the eardrum, also acts as a hearing aid

by Celia Henry Arnaud
July 31, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 31
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: ACS Sens.
A 3-D printed device that’s worn on the ear measures core body temperature. Inclusion of an actuator and a microphone allows the device to also act as a hearing aid. Bluetooth enables the device to communicate with a smartphone.
Photo of a device for measuring body temperature worn over a person’s ear.
Credit: ACS Sens.
A 3-D printed device that’s worn on the ear measures core body temperature. Inclusion of an actuator and a microphone allows the device to also act as a hearing aid. Bluetooth enables the device to communicate with a smartphone.

Even if you don’t wear a Fitbit yourself, you probably know someone who does. Most wearable health monitors of that ilk are designed to be worn as a patch, wristband, or headband. But some health indicators could benefit from being measured in other ways. Take, for example, body temperature. Measurements of body temperature through the skin can be skewed by environmental conditions. Other, more accurate measurement methods are invasive and not suitable for wearable devices. A team led by Ali Javey of the University of California, Berkeley, has now designed a device that can be worn over the ear like a headphone and uses an infrared sensor that fits in the ear to monitor core body temperature from the eardrum in real time (ACS Sens. 2017, DOI: 10.1021/acssensors.7b00247). The researchers used the device to monitor changes in core body temperature of a person riding an exercise bike. The device also has an integrated microphone and actuator, so it can function as a bone conduction hearing aid. Other sensors for real-time monitoring of heart rate, blood oxygenation, or brain electrical activity should be able to be incorporated in the same device, Javey and coworkers say.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Graphene device monitors blood pressure continuously
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Swallowable biosensor dispatches data from pigs’ bellies
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Crabs gather data with high-tech skin

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE