Huntsman Corp. has launched the initial public offering of 20% of Venator, its titanium dioxide and performance additives business. The IPO of 22.7 million shares is expected to raise nearly $500 million. Shares of the new firm, trading under the symbol VNTR, will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange in August. The launch takes place as prices and demand for TiO2, a pigment widely used in paint, are on the rise after a long period of stagnation. Venator has annual sales of more than $2 billion and accounts for 11% of global TiO2 production.
