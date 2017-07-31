Lonza invests in modular production

The big contract manufacturer Lonza will build facilities at its Visp, Switzerland, headquarters site to house modular biomanufacturing units that will be marketed under the name Ibex Solutions. The first of five planned buildings will house a previously announced joint venture with Sanofi. Because the firm will build ahead of demand, customers can reduce their time to market for new biologic drugs by 12 months or more, Lonza says. The initiative will create several hundred new jobs, the company adds.
