Lyondell moves on big Texas project

LyondellBasell Industries has green-lighted plans to build in Channelview, Texas, what it says will be the world’s biggest propylene oxide/tert-butyl alcohol (TBA) plant. Expected to cost $2.4 billion, the project is the largest capital investment in Lyondell’s history, the firm says. At a site near Pasadena, Texas, an ethers plant will convert TBA into the fuel oxygenates methyl tert-butyl ether and ethyl tert-butyl ether. Many U.S. states ban the oxygenates because of their potential to contaminate groundwater, but they are widely used in Latin America and Asia.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter