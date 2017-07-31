Letters to the editor

Song of Chlorpyrifos

Let us now sing of chlorpyrifos, downbeat on py, /

a complex organophosphate, accent on phos— /

insecticide, acaricide, miticide.

Decidedly, the musical, topical chlorpyrifos /

is a killer. It so targets mites, ticks, and the like /

it moved Dow Chemical CEO Andrew Liveris /

to urge EPA head Scott Pruitt to reverse /

an Obama Administration ban on its use.

So, soon after a little tête-à-tête /

as an aside at an annual industry conference, /

good friend Scott, for a great many years dead set /

against the agency and now out to spite /

Obama, complied, opening up the floodgate.

But wait, there’s a second verse, stress on perverse, /

in our song on this multi-cide, not just greed, worse— /

the killing of facts, insights, and children. Scientific studies show that chlorpyrifos /

can damage development in children’s brains, /

a consequence these men seem to disdain. /

Liveris, doing his job with unsubtle legerdemain, /

is simply trying to boost his bottom line, but Pruitt, privateer wafted into public service /

on the wave of the wand of Donald the Barbarian, /

in dismissing the science and the scientists /

who made it, dismisses multiple bests /

of adult minds, and in children, so many promises.