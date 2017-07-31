Takeda taps Schrödinger for drug discovery

Takeda Pharmaceutical has entered a multitarget research collaboration with Schrödinger, a computational science firm. In an effort led by Schrödinger, the Japanese drug firm will provide protein crystal structures to guide the in silico design of new chemical entities in areas of therapeutic interest. Takeda has the option to license compounds from Schrödinger, paying up to $170 million per compound as well as royalties on future sales.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter