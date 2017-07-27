Your guide to the ACS national meeting in D.C.

Click any speaker or symposium below for talk times and locations.
Link between Dietary Inputs, Stressors & the Gut Microbiome: Military Perspective
Sunday all day
Ten-hut! War fighters endure a lot. Get the scoop on nutritional strategies to keep the bugs in their guts healthy.
Pesticides, Pollinator Health & Agricultural Sustainability
Sunday PM and Monday AM
Bzzz! This is the first of a trio of symposia related to the effects of pesticides on pollinators.
Monday AM
Meet this year's class of rising chemistry stars, so you can say you knew them when.
Addiction: The Unmet Medical Need of the 21st Century
Monday AM
Chemists are helping fight the addiction wars. Come learn some of their strategies.
Working in the Public Sector: Running for Elected Office
Monday PM
Thinking about running for elected office? Scientists who have thrown their hats in the ring will share their experiences.
Solar Eclipse Viewing & Discussion
Monday PM
DC isn't on the totality path, but you can watch NASA's live stream of the total eclipse and discuss it afterward.
Ladies in Waiting for Nobel Prizes
Tuesday all day
Rosalind Franklin and Lise Meitner weren't the only ones. Come hear about other outstanding women denied their chance to be crowned scientific royalty.
Nearby places to visit during your downtime.
1. Walter E. Washington Convention Center
2. Marriott Marquis (hotel)
3. Mount Vernon Square: Here stands the city’s original Carnegie Library.
4. CityCenterDC: This residential and retail complex is home to upscale shops and restaurants.
5. Grand Hyatt (hotel)
6. Reynolds Center: Located in the Old Patent Office Building, this art center houses the Smithsonian American Art Museum and the National Portrait Gallery.
7. Harman Center for the Arts: With some luck, you might snag tickets to the Free For All production of “Othello,” running Aug. 15–27.
8. International Spy Museum: Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to enjoy one of the museum’s interactive spy experiences.
9. The Newseum: Check if your hometown newspaper is among the digital front pages on display outside the museum.
10. The National Mall: Home to many free museums, America’s front yard includes the National Air & Space Museum and the National Museum of Natural History.
CORRECTION: On August 2, 2017, this guide was updated to correct the name of the residential and retail complex in D.C. It’s CityCenterDC, not CenterCityDC.
