Synthesis

Your guide to the ACS national meeting in D.C.

C&EN’s curated list of things to do, people to see, and science to learn

July 27, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 31
A background scene of Washington D.C.
Credit: Shutterstock

Click any speaker or symposium below for talk times and locations.

Must-see presenters

*=Kavli speaker, **=Plenary speaker

 
Joanna Aizenberg*
Nanotech nonpareil, Harvard.
Prashant Jain*
Artificial photosynthesis artist, UIUC.
Joseph DeSimone**
Materials magnate, UNC Chapel Hill.
Charles Kahle**
Retired PPG Industries exec will reflect on chemical innovation.

Gregory Banik
Creating software to perceive 3-D information in chemical structures depicted in 2-D, Bio-Rad.
Darryl Boyd
His sulfur- and selenium-rich polymers transmit many infrared wavelengths, Naval Research Lab.
Judy Bolton
Probing how botanicals modulate estrogen metabolism, U of Illinois, Chicago
Shanta Dhar
Treating cancer by hitting mitochondria with nanoparticles, U of Miami

Marc Edwards
Water quality crusader will talk about what went wrong in Flint, Virginia Tech

Christian Gampe
Modifying mRNA to improve gene therapy, Novartis


Vicki Grassian
Physical chemist is studying sea spray at the single-particle level, UC San Diego

Thomas Greene
NASA astrophysicist is gearing up to study exoplanets with a next-generation telescope
Amanda Haes
Nanoparticle safety predictor, U of Iowa

Roald Hoffmann
Nobel Laureate will reminisce about R.B. Woodward, Cornell

Rana Mohtadi
Working toward magnesium-ion batteries, Toyota
Eric Monroe
Protector of early wax cylinder audio recordings, Library of Congress
Jin Montclare
Engineering smart materials from proteins, NYU
Rachel O’Reilly
Assembling polymer nanoparticles via crystallization, U of Warwick
Dmitri Pissarnitski
Designing glucose-responsive insulin, Merck
Jose Sanchez-Ruiz
Bringing ancestral proteins back to life, U of Granada
The pick of the program

Feeling overwhelmed by the choices? Here are some suggested symposia to get you started.

Link between Dietary Inputs, Stressors & the Gut Microbiome: Military Perspective

Sunday all day

Ten-hut! War fighters endure a lot. Get the scoop on nutritional strategies to keep the bugs in their guts healthy.

Pesticides, Pollinator Health & Agricultural Sustainability

Sunday PM and Monday AM

Bzzz! This is the first of a trio of symposia related to the effects of pesticides on pollinators.

2017 C&EN Talented 12

Monday AM

Meet this year's class of rising chemistry stars, so you can say you knew them when.

Addiction: The Unmet Medical Need of the 21st Century

Monday AM

Chemists are helping fight the addiction wars. Come learn some of their strategies.

Working in the Public Sector: Running for Elected Office

Monday PM

Thinking about running for elected office? Scientists who have thrown their hats in the ring will share their experiences.

Solar Eclipse Viewing & Discussion

Monday PM

DC isn't on the totality path, but you can watch NASA's live stream of the total eclipse and discuss it afterward.

Ladies in Waiting for Nobel Prizes

Tuesday all day

Rosalind Franklin and Lise Meitner weren't the only ones. Come hear about other outstanding women denied their chance to be crowned scientific royalty.

 
 
 
 

Exploring the environs

Nearby places to visit during your downtime.

 
 
 

1. Walter E. Washington Convention Center

2. Marriott Marquis (hotel)

3. Mount Vernon Square: Here stands the city’s original Carnegie Library.

4. CityCenterDC: This residential and retail complex is home to upscale shops and restaurants.

5. Grand Hyatt (hotel)

6. Reynolds Center: Located in the Old Patent Office Building, this art center houses the Smithsonian American Art Museum and the National Portrait Gallery.

7. Harman Center for the Arts: With some luck, you might snag tickets to the Free For All production of “Othello,” running Aug. 15–27.

8. International Spy Museum: Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to enjoy one of the museum’s interactive spy experiences.

9. The Newseum: Check if your hometown newspaper is among the digital front pages on display outside the museum.

10. The National Mall: Home to many free museums, America’s front yard includes the National Air & Space Museum and the National Museum of Natural History.

 
 

Visit the official ACS national meeting website for the full Technical Program.

Download a PDF of our curated guide.

Get the official fall 2017 national meeting app

CORRECTION: On August 2, 2017, this guide was updated to correct the name of the residential and retail complex in D.C. It’s CityCenterDC, not CenterCityDC.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

