Your guide to the ACS national meeting in D.C.

1. Walter E. Washington Convention Center

2. Marriott Marquis (hotel)

3. Mount Vernon Square: Here stands the city’s original Carnegie Library.

4. CityCenterDC: This residential and retail complex is home to upscale shops and restaurants.

5. Grand Hyatt (hotel)

6. Reynolds Center: Located in the Old Patent Office Building, this art center houses the Smithsonian American Art Museum and the National Portrait Gallery.

7. Harman Center for the Arts: With some luck, you might snag tickets to the Free For All production of “Othello,” running Aug. 15–27.

8. International Spy Museum: Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to enjoy one of the museum’s interactive spy experiences.

9. The Newseum: Check if your hometown newspaper is among the digital front pages on display outside the museum.

10. The National Mall: Home to many free museums, America’s front yard includes the National Air & Space Museum and the National Museum of Natural History.

CORRECTION: On August 2, 2017, this guide was updated to correct the name of the residential and retail complex in D.C. It’s CityCenterDC, not CenterCityDC.