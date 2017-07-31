Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

How to recycle lightly used drugs

Scientists develop a green process to recover valuable pharmaceuticals during drug development so they don’t go to waste

by Stephen K. Ritter
July 31, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 31
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

A schematic diagram with photos of solution vials at each step depicts a process for extracting pure active pharmaceutical ingredients from formulated tablets with steps including dissolution, centrifugation, ultrafiltration, reversse osmosis, crystallization.
Credit: Org. Process Res. Dev.
Bristol-Myers Squibb’s engineered process is designed to recover pure active pharmaceutical ingredients from formulated tablets.

When drugmakers design and test dosage formulations of new medications, they mix hundreds of kilograms of the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) with excipients such as polymer binders and inorganic salt lubricants to produce tablets. At this point in the drug development pipeline, time is short and supply of the API, which can cost thousands of dollars per kilogram, can become tight.

To avoid losing time and money by synthesizing more drug, a Bristol-Myers Squibb development team has engineered a process to recover kilograms of pristine APIs from unused or off-spec tablets generated during formulation testing (Org. Process Res. Dev. 2017, DOI: 10.1021/acs.oprd.7b00146).

Daniel S. Hsieh and coworkers first crush tablets containing the API, cellulose-based binders, magnesium stearate and silicon dioxide lubricants, and PVA-PEGpolymeric tablet coatings. After dissolving the material in warm water, the researchers separate out polymer and other solids by centrifuge, remove soluble polymers by ultrafiltration, and then remove water by reverse osmosis to concentrate the API. In the final step, they add acetone to precipitate out and recrystallize the API.

This process, guided by theoretical modeling, is adjustable depending on the solubility, density, and other physical properties of the drug and the excipients. Overall, the Bristol-Myers Squibb approach recovers 90% of the API with better than 99% purity, which is sufficient for formulating new tablets and carrying out other studies. Hsieh and his colleagues consider the approach green engineering because it’s economical and minimizes waste generation: No chemical steps are required, water is the separation medium, and mechanical energy rather than heat is the driving force for liquid separations using membranes.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Spray-coated electrodes could create greener, cheaper batteries
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ultrasound boosts battery recycling
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ecofriendly technique selectively recovers copper from circuit board waste

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE