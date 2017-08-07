BASF launches 3-D printing unit

BASF is launching a new firm dedicated to 3-D printing, BASF 3D Printing Solutions, in September. The company will work on three-dimensional materials, systems, and services and will serve as a vehicle for collaboration among BASF scientists, customers, and academic institutions. BASF 3D Printing will be based in Heidelberg, Germany, at the site of the collaborative research organization InnovationLab.
