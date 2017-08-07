Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
August 7, 2017 Cover

Volume 95, Issue 32

The stress of grad school means that open discussions and training are vital

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 95 | Issue 32
All Issues

Graduate School

Grappling with graduate student mental health and suicide

The stress of grad school means that open discussions and training are vital

Powering the internet of things

Most digital sensors are easy to connect, but those tucked away in hard-to-access spots will need to harvest ambient energy

What are pool chemicals, and how do they protect swimmers?

Chlorine kills microbes in pools, but don’t blame it for your green hair

  • Environment

    Perspectives: The intertwined histories of chemistry, fashion, and advertising

    Archival materials provide a rich resource for investigating connections between chemistry and design

  • Business

    Open innovation reaches Japan

    Accustomed to keeping R&D in-house, chemical producers are now reaching out

  • Biochemistry

    People with allergies have special set of immune cells, researchers find

    Cells could serve as indicators of the efficacy of allergy therapies and provide new drug targets

Science Concentrates

image name
Synthesis

A new molecular star is born

First reported pentanuclear heteroleptic palladium coordination complex takes on the shape of a truncated star

Business & Policy Concentrates

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS CAREER TIPS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Spirals, spinners, and science

 

Job listings

