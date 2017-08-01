Career Ladder: Mary O’Reilly

[+]Enlarge Credit: Courtesy of Mary O’Reilly

1981

Dreaming up a path

Growing up in Indiana, Mary O’Reilly wanted to be both an artist and an inventor. She wasn’t aware of many people who had combined art and science successfully, although her mother set an early example by performing in a singing group while working as a software consultant. O’Reilly remembers looking up “science illustrator” in her parents’ encyclopedia around age 16 and finding only a drawing of a microscope. “It wasn’t until much later that I started researching this as an option.”

1997

Fulfillment in the lab

Entering college, O’Reilly was passionate about art and chemistry and was looking for a way to keep both in her life. It seemed more likely that she could study chemistry and have art as a hobby than the other way around, so she decided to pursue science and continue studying art in workshops outside school. “When I joined a lab at Purdue [University] doing undergraduate research, I saw what it was all about and just fell in love with research.” O’Reilly went on to earn a Ph.D. in biological chemistry from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and later completed a postdoc at Scripps Research Institute California.

2008

A bold move

O’Reilly was in the middle of her postdoc when the recession hit and everyone around her started considering other options. She began to think seriously about science illustration and started making illustrations for Scripps’s monthly newsletter. “Finding an outlet for some work and creating a situation where I had deadlines that forced me to make a portfolio was really what got me over the hump from having this dream to actually making it a reality.” O’Reilly says it took a “hefty dose of audacity” for her to get started in science illustration: “When I look back at some of the illustrations I made when I was getting started, I am absolutely mortified.” She began teaching chemistry part-time as an adjunct professor at the University of San Diego, which allowed her time to build up her business.

Today

An established artist

