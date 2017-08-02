Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Delay of U.S. chemical safety rule challenged

EPA regulation to prevent industrial accidents is focus of lawsuits

by Jeff Johnson, special to C&EN
August 2, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Photo shows an aerial view of one of the largest petrochemical plants in the U.S.
Credit: Center for Land Use Interpretation photo archive
EPA’s rule on chemical accident prevention applies to refineries, chemical manufacturing plants, and other facilities that use hazardous substances, such as this Shell facility in Texas.

Eleven state attorneys general say they will file suit to block the Trump Administration’s delay of a final regulation intended to protect communities and workers from chemical accidents.

Their suit will join similar legal challenges by community groups and labor unions that also oppose the Trump Environmental Protection Agency’s postponement of the rule, which was issued during the last days of the Obama Administration.

The delay’s backers are acting too. Twelve states filed legal arguments with a federal court earlier this month supporting EPA’s action.

Pressure from industry groups, including the American Chemistry Council, a chemical industry trade association, led EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt in June to delay the effective date of the rule until February 2019.

“We are seeking additional time to review the program so that we can fully evaluate the public comments raised by multiple petitioners and consider other issues that may benefit from additional public input,” Pruitt said when he pushed back the effective date.

The new regulation calls for better coordination among emergency responders; independent, third-party audits of companies after an accident or near accident; and consideration of inherently safer manufacturing approaches. However, the rule specifies that implementation of safer approaches need occur only when “practical.”

In their challenge, the community groups and unions say Pruitt’s lengthy delay of the regulation is not allowed under the Clean Air Act, in which Congress established the chemical safety provisions 25 years ago. The challengers, mostly local organizations, say they hope to make legal arguments similar to those against the Trump Administration’s delay of regulations limiting methane leaks from oil and gas drilling and production.

In the methane case, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said EPA could change those Clean Air Act regulations but not delay their implementation while the agency develops an alternative. The case about the postponed chemical risk management rule is before the same court.

The industrial safety regulation grew from concerns over an accident in West, Texas, when ammonium nitrate fertilizer exploded at a retail farm warehouse in 2013, killing 15, mostly firefighters. With fanfare, then-president Barack Obama ordered agencies to assess and possibly overhaul U.S. chemical-related regulations. After three years of review, the Risk Management Plan regulation was the only change to become final.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US EPA again proposes risk management rule
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Court orders U.S. EPA to implement chemical safety regulation
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA revises Obama-era industrial safety regulation

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE