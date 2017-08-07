Evonik expands fumed silica

Evonik Industries is spending more than $50 million to expand its Antwerp, Belgium, fumed silica plant. The company expects to have the new capacity onstream in two years. At that time, it will be able to supply hydrophobic silica from the site in addition to the hydrophilic silica it already makes. Fumed silica is used in coatings, adhesives, insulation materials, and transparent silicones. Evonik says the market is growing in excess of 4% annually.
