Obituary: Harold G. Weiss

Harold G. Weiss, 94, died on March 31 in Santa Monica, Calif.
“In 1966, Hal founded West Coast Technical Services, the first analytical lab in the U.S. to have an instrument that could do combined gas chromatography and mass spectrometry. He retired after selling West Coast Technical Services in 1984, but he stayed in touch with all his ACS friends. He saw the world through the eyes of chemistry. He loved life to the end.”—John Beard, son-in-law
Most recent title: founder, West Coast Technical Services
Education: B.S., chemistry, University of California, Los Angeles, 1947
Survivors: daughter, Sheryl (Weiss) Beard; son, Michael; four grandchildren
