Obituary: Harold A. Nash

Harold A. Nash, 97, died on April 22, 2016, in Woodcliff Lake, N.J.
“His early research was focused on biologically active compounds from plants and microorganisms as an employee of the Pitman-Moore Co. and the Dow Chemical Co. Later, he led a research team focused on the development of contraceptives such as the subdermal implant known as Norplant.”—family of Harold Nash
Most recent title: staff scientist, Population Council
Education: B.S., chemistry and agriculture, Oregon State University; Ph.D., biochemistry, Purdue University, 1947
Survivors: wife, Mary; daughters, Sharon Bisaha and Janet Geldert; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren
