Obituary: Michael A. McKervey

Michael A. McKervey, 78, died on June 24 in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
“He is remembered as one of Ireland’s most distinguished scientists, an inspirational leader in his field, and a wonderful mentor to so many students over the years. He is also remembered as a much-loved husband, father, and grandfather and will be sorely missed by family, colleagues, and friends.”—Henrietta McKervey, daughter
Most recent title: technical director, Almac Sciences
Education: B.Sc., organic chemistry, 1961, Ph.D., organic chemistry, 1964, and D.Sc., organic chemistry, 1972, Queen’s University Belfast
Survivors: wife, Clare; daughter, Henrietta; sons, Ronan and John; two grandchildren
