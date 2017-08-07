Obituary: Philip Coppens

Philip Coppens, 86, died on June 21 in West Grove, Pa.
“Philip was a giant in his field and pioneered the technique of time-resolved X-ray crystallography, which has become a major area in X-ray science. He was renowned for promoting the discipline, organizing international meetings, and mentoring younger colleagues in his field. Philip taught countless students and researchers at the University at Buffalo and mentored many faculty, myself included. Philip had a dry wit and a great sense of humor.”—David Watson, friend and colleague
Most recent title: distinguished professor, University at Buffalo
Education: B.S., chemistry, 1954, and Ph.D., chemistry, 1960, University of Amsterdam
Survivors: wife, Marguerite; sons, Alon, Eldad, and Daniel; three grandchildren
