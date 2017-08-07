Obituary: Richard H. Hales

Richard H. Hales, 74, died on June 17 in West Jordan, Utah.
“Richard worked for a year at the University of Utah as a postdoctoral research fellow and then taught chemistry in Mérida, Venezuela, for two years. After returning to the U.S., he spent the rest of his working life in Utah as an industrial researcher in the areas of biomedical test development, organic chemical synthesis, industrial explosives, and military propellants. Richard loved first his God, second his family, and third the people, culture, and language of South America.”—Karen Hales, wife
Most recent title: scientist, ATK Thiokol Propulsion
Education: B.S., chemistry, 1967, and Ph.D., organic chemistry, 1970, Brigham Young University
Survivors: wife, Karen; daughters, Cristy Abbott, Mandy Gibbs, and Traci; sons, Brent, Brad, and Matt
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter