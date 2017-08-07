Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Revealing 3-D organization of meiosis complex

Combining two kinds of microscopy reveals a layered structure in the synaptonemal complex

by Celia Henry Arnaud
August 7, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

An artist’s model showing the arrangement of four kinds of proteins in the synaptonemal complex, which has two layers that connect strands of DNA.
Credit: Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA
A proposed 3-D model shows how multiple proteins (pink, brown, blue, and green) in the fruit fly synaptonemal complex are arranged relative to one another. The gray sheets represent proteins that weren’t included in this study. The gray loops represent the DNA strands.

A multiprotein structure called the synaptonemal complex helps chromosomes segregate properly during the cell division process known as meiosis. Although much is already known about the proteins in the complex and their two-dimensional arrangement, the 3-D organization of the complex is less well understood. Now, a team led by R. Scott Hawley, Brian D. Slaughter, and Jay R. Unruh of Stowers Institute for Medical Research has combined two microscopy techniques to get a better 3-D picture of the fruit fly version of the complex (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 2017, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1705623114). The researchers modified a technique called expansion microscopy to make it compatible with superresolution microscopy. In expansion microscopy, a gel matrix with an embedded sample is uniformly inflated, which separates the components in the sample while keeping them correctly oriented relative to one another. To use the method with superresolution microscopy, the researchers modified the method so they could thinly slice the samples after embedding them in the matrix but before expanding the matrix. They expanded the samples to about four times their normal size. Then they acquired images using a superresolution microscopy method called structured illumination microscopy. The images revealed that the complex has two layers that mirror each other. The researchers propose that the layers possibly connect a sister chromatid (one of two identical copies of a replicated chromosome) from one homologous chromosome to a sister chromatid of the other homolog.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
DNA origami inspired by paper origami
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Microscopy method achieves superresolution without labels
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Watching organelles bump into each other

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE