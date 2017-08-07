Takeda licenses PARP inhibitor

Takeda is paying Tesaro $100 million up front for the rights in certain countries to the PARP inhibitor niraparib, which received FDA approval in April to treat recurrent ovarian cancer. Takeda gains broad rights to develop niraparib in Japan and to pursue the compound as a prostate cancer treatment in South Korea, Taiwan, Russia, and Australia. Tesaro could see another $240 million in milestone payments if niraparib is approved in those markets.
