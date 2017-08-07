Verdezyne builds Malaysian DDDA plant

California-based Verdezyne, a biobased chemicals maker, has begun construction of a dodecanedioic acid (DDDA) plant in southern Malaysia. The company will produce DDDA via yeast fermentation using waste materials from palm oil processing. DDDA is a 12-carbon diacid, normally made from petroleum, used as an intermediate building block in products such as corrosion inhibitors and specialty coatings. Plans for the 6,000-metric-ton-per-year plant were first announced in November 2014.
