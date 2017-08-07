WuXi AppTec merges two service divisions

Chinese pharmaceutical services firm WuXi AppTec will merge its contract manufacturing division, STA Pharmaceutical, with its finished-dose drug business, WuXi AppTec Pharmaceutical Development Services. The firm says the move will enable STA to advance chemical entities from preclinical stages to the filing of New Drug Applications and commercial manufacturing more efficiently than by operating separate units. The merger is in keeping with a trend to establish end-to-end contracting services.
