Aclaris buys kinase-focused Confluence

Confluence Life Sciences, a St. Louis-based developer of kinase inhibitors for cancer and other diseases, has been acquired by Aclaris Therapeutics for $10 million in cash and stock. Dermatology-focused Aclaris says the deal adds a preclinical inhibitor of the MK2 pathway, implicated in arthritis and other autoimmune diseases, as well as earlier-stage molecules targeting other inflammation pathways. Confluence was founded by former Pfizer scientists after layoffs at the big pharma firm’s St. Louis site in 2009.
